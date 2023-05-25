A Downtown Boston Hotel Is Headed for Foreclosure

The 178-room Club Quarters Boston hotel appears headed to foreclosure after negotiations stalled on a delinquent commercial mortgage-backed securities loan valued at $274 million, according to a disclosure this month to bond investors in a CMBS industry report.

CWCapital, which has been the special servicer on the loan since mid-2020, is "pursuing foreclosure" for the hotel located at 161 Devonshire St., and three other CQ hotels in Chicago, San Francisco and Philadelphia that are also secured by the loan, the report states.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal