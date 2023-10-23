A garden-level duplex in Back Bay is on the market for $1.85M

With tall trees, graceful gaslights and brick sidewalks, Marlborough Street is one of the most picturesque, sought-after streets in Boston’s Back Bay.

The six-story brick and limestone building at 184 Marlborough Street was constructed in 1881 and it shows off the elegant architecture of the townhouses from the Victorian era. All six units in this boutique condominium are owner-occupied, and Unit 1, a front-facing parlor/garden-level duplex, could be your perfect pied-a-terre or prettiest permanent residence.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal