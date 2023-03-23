A Grateful Goodbye to Alison King!

As we say goodbye to Political Reporter Alison King, tributes and stories poured in.

NBC10 Boston & NECN Political Reporter Alison King is saying goodbye after 28 years of reporting on the issues of New England. As she starts her next chapter, we're looking back on her legendary career and the impact she's had as a reporter, a role model for women, and as a holiday entertainer.

Alison joined NECN in 1995 as the station's first Connecticut Bureau Chief. Nine months later she moved to Boston to become the station's political reporter. She's been here ever since, continuing her work in political journalism for NBC10 Boston when the station launched in 2017. She's covered seven presidential races and a wide range of New England political stories, including work on documentaries on the late Massachusetts Senator Ted Kennedy and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.

Alison says one of the biggest highlights of her career was in 2014 when she got a chance to interview then President Barack Obama.

She's also traveled the world, from Bosnia with the Massachusetts National Guard in 1997 following the war to a Trade Mission to Israel with Gov. Patrick, and covered the Olympic Games.

Described by many she's covered as tough, fair, and sometimes a little bit scary, Alison also knows how to bring people together. In 1998, she started what would become a yearly holiday tradition in Political Harmony, where she brings politicians together to sing classic holiday songs.

PHOTOS: Alison in Action Over the Years

A tribute to Alison King

NBC10 Boston & NECN Political Reporter Alison King is saying goodbye after 28 years of reporting on the issues of New England. As she starts her next chapter, we're looking back on her legendary career and the impact she's had as a reporter, a role model for women, and as a holiday entertainer.

As we send her off, here are some of the tributes coming.

A big congratulations to political reporter @AlisonNBCBoston on her 28 years at @NBC10Boston and @NECN. Wishing you all the best on your next adventure! pic.twitter.com/Gmmzztaiwn — Jeff Saperstone (@JeffNBCBoston) March 23, 2023

Huge congrats to @AlisonNBCBoston on retiring. It’s been amazing working with you and we will miss you!!! pic.twitter.com/n4SCwy4WEu — Shira Stoll (@ShiraStoll) March 23, 2023

She made it easier to be a female journalist in this market. She showed us you can be aggressive AND kind. She’s a trailblazer and a class act who will be deeply missed. Thank you for everything @AlisonNBCBoston. pic.twitter.com/U0VGGSXIPQ — Abbey Niezgoda NBC10 Boston (@AbbeyNBCBoston) March 23, 2023

A legend is retiring.

We’re going to miss you, @AlisonNBCBoston!

It was amazing seeing all those tributes from the political leaders you covered.

You are truly loved and I’ll miss the days when we sat next to each other. Great memories. pic.twitter.com/o0UZnwZMcl — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) March 23, 2023

So lucky to have gotten a chance to work with Alison, a legend in the TV news biz who covered SEVEN presidential elections! https://t.co/bsXYM6NBdA — Marc Fortier (@MarcNBCBoston) March 23, 2023

We will miss @AlisonNBCBoston dearly. Filling her shoes is nearly impossible, but you can bet we're going to try! I know she's going to help too because that's the type of colleague and friend she is. Congratulations, Alison! https://t.co/ia9wTIPTjb — Cory Smith (@CoryNBC) March 23, 2023

Consummate professional, deeply respected journalist, & stand-out vocalist for Christmas tunes. 🎄 You'll be "misted" @AlisonNBCBoston !!! https://t.co/Ud5izhOPRD — Pete Bouchard NBC10 Boston (@PeteNBCBoston) March 23, 2023

Thoughtful. Graceful. And supremely talented. Grateful to have worked alongside you, @AlisonNBCBoston https://t.co/Pz7cbiHyxc — Malcolm Johnson NBC10 Boston (@MalNBCBoston) March 23, 2023

Today, a #mapoli & #fitn legend hangs up her microphone as @AlisonNBCBoston says goodby to the airwaves where she spent the past 28 years reporting on politics in New England. It was an honor working alongside of you these past 7.5+ years. @NBC10Boston https://t.co/949pq39L21 — Sean Colahan (@SeanColahan) March 23, 2023

Breaking barriers for women in media and in politics

As NBC10 Boston Political Reporter Alison King wraps up a legendary career, some of the tributes coming in focused on her incredible influence on women in journalism and politics over the years.

Political Harmony - a unique holiday tradition

Even when politics were particularly partisan, Alison King had a way of bringing everyone together for the holidays. The first Political Harmony piece aired in 1998, after a divisive year in New England politics. The tradition continued for decades. Here's a look at the original piece, and others from more recent years.

It can be difficult to find joy in politics these days, but these Massachusetts leaders came together find some harmony in the holiday season.

In Alison King's annual holiday tradition, big names across Massachusetts' political landscape come together to sing "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town."

Boston-area lawmakers and some 2020 presidential hopefuls belted out a Christmas classic for Alison King's annual tradition.

It’s that time of year again. Massachusetts politicians joined Alison King to show off their pipes with their rendition of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

Prominent New England politicians joined necn’s Alison King to sing “Jingle Bell Rock” in what has become a holiday tradition. But most of them didn’t nail it on the first take! Here are the bloopers.