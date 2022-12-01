A Look at the "20 Under 25" Candidates for the New England Revolution originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Revolution’s streak of three consecutive seasons reaching the MLS playoffs ended in 2022. They finished the campaign with a 10-12-12 record, far below Bruce Arena’s standard since he took over as the club’s head coach.

It was a disappointing year, but there is optimism for the future. Much of that has to do with the team’s young talent, starting with star defender Henry Kessler. He’s one of four Revs players to crack our list of "20 Under 25" candidates for 2023.

Here’s the full list:

Henry Kessler

Kessler, selected by the Revs with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, has already built an impressive résumé for his young age. He led the club in interceptions, tackles won, possession won, and clearances as a rookie. New England’s center back will be a key part of the team’s success again in 2023.

Damian Rivera

In April, Rivera became the third player in MLS history to score in the first minute of his first career start, a game-winner against Inter Miami CF. The attacking midfielder was signed by the Revolution as a homegrown player in 2019 after more than three seasons in the Revolution Academy.

Maciel

Maciel notched one assist across 16 appearances (seven starts) in 2022, his second MLS season. The Brazilian is one of seven former Revolution II players to have ascended to the first-team roster. He will be out for much of the 2023 campaign after undergoing Achilles tendon surgery in October.

Djordje Petrovic

Petrovic proved to be an excellent replacement for goalkeeper Matt Turner, earning Team MVP honors in 2022 after posting seven clean sheets and a league-best four PK saves in 21 starts. He was named a finalist for 2022 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.