The open foyer shows off the stunning architecture and design, with clean exquisite finishes, including a striking staircase with iron balustrades open to the 3rd Level.

Want a drink? Choose a bottle of wine downstairs in the glass-front wine cellar and take it with ease to the 3rd level in the elevator to relax on a glamorous roof deck with sunset views.

The 2nd floor Family Room has skylights with a wet bar offers an intimate, elegant entertainment experience.