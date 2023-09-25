Boston Business Journal

A new push to promote Asian art and culture around Boston is underway

By Grant Welker

The local Asian community has long fought for better representation in healthcare, politics and leadership positions in the Boston area. But the next frontier is something that can’t be measured in homeownership or unemployment rates: arts and culture.

“The arts and culture are not just a nice-to-have,” said Danielle Kim, the director of the Asian Community Fund at the Boston Foundation. “What we're hearing from the community is that when it comes to AAPI representation, leadership, visibility and belonging, the arts play a really important role in terms of elevating and honoring and celebrating our identity, our heritage and our shared stories.”

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us