A NH City Is Feeling Some Serious Love From Pats Star Chase Winovich

Defensive end Chase Winovich, the Patriots' answer to Thor, has been professing his love with Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and the feeling's mutual.

The football player started talking the city up on Twitter in January.

"He spent some time here last year and fell in love with it and wants to continue, and I think it's a great thing," Mayor Rick Becksted said.

New England Patriots' Linebacker Chase Winovich

Winovich's tweets, "Portsmouth is randomly the coolest place in the world" and "New Hampshire is so cool," got this response from Gov. Chris Sununu: "Let me know if you need help moving."

And he might! The mayor said folks here are excited: "We've got restaurants stepping up. They go and name a sandwich after him."

That would be the Roundabout Diner, where the manager, Jake Posternak, has gone farther than that.

"It's cool, you know? I have a spare room in my condo. We offered it to him. He's welcome to stay," he said.

That won't be necessary, because word is Winovich has already rented a place for a couple of months.

University of New Hampshire student Sabrina Eisen is psyched: "Awesome! I hope he comes in to where I work. ... My mom is obsessed with him. My mom loves Chase Winovich."

No one here is surprised by Winovich's affection for Portsmouth.

Ryan Dunaway, who's spent lots of time in Portsmouth said he loves it.

"Great bars, great food, great restaurants, great people," he said.

Mayor Becksted grew up here and said Portsmouth has come a long way.

"There were biker bars up and down ... that you did not partake in it. So definitely it's an evolution that's happened in Portsmouth," he said.

And Winovich is a welcome addition to the local flavor, according to local Rich Rosek.

"I think it would be a fantastic place for him to be able to do that, obviously being a sports personality that he is and everything. So Portsmouth is what it is and it's an additional booster shot for him to be in the area," Rosek said.

True… because, as Becksted pointed out, "Who wouldn't want a New England Patriot in their town?"