Boston Children’s Hospital

A Night of Milagros para Niños

NBC Universal, Inc.

Through heartwarming stories, A Night of Milagros para Niños, Miracles for Children, will show how Boston Children’s Hospital, rated the top pediatric hospital in the country, is helping underserved Latino families here at home and around the world access world-class medical care.

It is also bringing the best pediatric care to Latinos in their home countries.

Hosted by Melody Mendez, the lifesaving stories are remarkable, the children and families are unforgettable.

Watch the special to see how you can help too!

Boston Business Journal Jun 15

Boston Children's Hospital Ranked No. 1 by US News for Eighth Year in a Row

Boston Business Journal Jul 2

Boston Children's CEO: $434M Expansion Is Necessary to Improve Care

