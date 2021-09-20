Through heartwarming stories, A Night of Milagros para Niños, Miracles for Children, will show how Boston Children’s Hospital, rated the top pediatric hospital in the country, is helping underserved Latino families here at home and around the world access world-class medical care.

It is also bringing the best pediatric care to Latinos in their home countries.

Hosted by Melody Mendez, the lifesaving stories are remarkable, the children and families are unforgettable.

Watch the special to see how you can help too!