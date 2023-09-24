Boston Business Journal

A pair of Beacon Hill properties are on the market for $15M

By Cindy Bailen

Boston Business Journal

Louisburg Square is the most beautiful and exclusive part of Beacon Hill, with its Greek Revival brick houses and lovely oval-shaped park. It’s the fanciest street in Boston. There’s no public access to the park. But some lucky neighbors enjoy an overhead view of this rarified spot.

Across the street, a pair of Beacon Hill properties, 86 Mount Vernon St. and 17 Willow St., are on the market for $15 million.

