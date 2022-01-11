A Pats-Bucs Super Bowl? Julian Edelman Seems to Think So

Julian Edelman's bold NFL playoff bet proves where his loyalties lie originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

We all know who Julian Edelman is rooting for in the 2021 NFL playoffs. And now there's a hefty sum attached to his rooting interests.

The former Patriots wide receiver took to social media Tuesday to share evidence of what appears to be him placing two $50,000 bets: one on New England to win the AFC championship and another on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win the NFC championship.

Wynnbet paid me 100gâs for some social media. Iâll take 545 instead ð¸ pic.twitter.com/IRBNwwUjOF — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 11, 2022

Assuming this wager is real and not just a marketing stunt for WynnBet, it would pay Edelman $545,000 if the Patriots overcome +750 odds and reach the Super Bowl to face Tom Brady's Bucs, who are at +340 odds to emerge from the NFC.

Edelman could earn an even bigger payout if he placed this bet on PointsBet, where New England checks in at +1000 odds to win the AFC (behind the Chiefs, Titans, Bills and Bengals) and the Bucs sit at +360 behind the Green Bay Packers.

A Patriots-Bucs Super Bowl seemed like a real possibility when New England entered its bye week at 9-4, but after going 1-3 down the stretch, the Patriots face a tall task to even make it out of the Wild Card Round when they visit the No. 3 seed Buffalo Bills as 4.5-point underdogs on Saturday night.

Still, Edelman remains loyal to the team that employed him for 12 NFL seasons, and he clearly still has plenty of love for Brady, who helped the seventh-round draft pick emerge as one of the greatest wide receivers in Patriots history before leaving for Tampa Bay in 2020.

As for who Edelman would support in the event of a Patriots-Bucs Super Bowl? We'd like to think it would be his former team (#FoxboroForever, right Julian?), but we'll cross that bridge when we come to it.