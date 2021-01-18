A Popular North Shore Brewery Has Permanently Closed

A North Shore brewery has decided to call it a day.

According to a source, Cape Ann Brewing Company in Gloucester is no longer in operation, with a Facebook post from Boston's Wicked North Shore confirming this, while a Facebook post from the Rogers Street brewery says the following:

During the summer of 2002, a casual conversation spawned the, perhaps ill-thought, idea of what would become the Cape Ann Brewing Company. Since that day, we strove to create a brand and a place that would represent "the courage and spirit of the North Atlantic Fishing Fleet." We are proud of what we've created over the past 18 years. During this time we've weathered many storms, at times enjoyed smooth seas, and have always been thankful for the [strong] headwinds that have guided our voyage. Unfortunately, the current climate has proven to be our last sail.

Cape Ann Brewing Company was known in part for its brewpub which had harborside seating on an outdoor deck, while its menu featured BBQ dishes, seafood, and pub grub.

The address for Cape Ann Brewing Company was 11 Rogers Street, Gloucester, MA, 01930.

by Marc Hurwitz

