A Rare Burst of Winter Weather

Winds will remain gusty through the day today, but they won’t be as strong as they were Friday afternoon.

A rare taste of winter today and tomorrow. Today and Sunday will only reach the 30s, which for winter isn’t that wild, but for this winter it is. If you look at the month of January, high temperatures stayed below 32 degrees only on 3 occasions and only once during the entire month of December.

This week ahead looks a bit unsettled. On and off showers are possible. No significant storms or precipitation expected. Temperatures will stay above average with highs in the 30s and 40s early in the week.

We should be getting a bit colder by the end of the week and next weekend. Temperatures may stay below freezing – especially on Friday and Saturday. We will moderate once again as we head into Sunday and Monday at the end of the 10-day.