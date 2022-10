Boston is known for the preservation of some colonial architecture in the city.

Because of that one of its streets was on the list of the 53 Most Beautiful Streets in the World by Architectural Digest.

Acorn Street in Boston's Beacon Hill neighborhood was praised for its stylish rendition of colonial Boston and for being one of the most photographed streets in the entire city.

It shares the list with streets from all over the world including Spain, Hungary, Greece, México, Iran, Japan and more.