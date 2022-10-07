Boston Business Journal

A Three-Story Penthouse in Beacon Hill Is on the Market for $16M

This Beacon Hill penthouse is spacious, well-appointed and in a prime location. The jaw-dropping view from its high vantage point makes you feel like you hold everything from the Public Garden, Boston Common to the Longfellow Bridge in the palm of your hand.

And it's got a price tag to match. The penthouse, at The Signet at 63 Mount Vernon Street, is listed for $15,995,000 by Tracy Campion of Campion and Company.

Of course, at that price point, you expect it to be enormous. It’s 5,070 square feet over three floors and the building is deep and wide, built in 1899 then totally renovated in 2021. With big windows, multiple living spaces, three bedrooms, a matchless kitchen, two full baths, three half baths and exquisite finishes everywhere, this penthouse is a gem.

