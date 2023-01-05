A lucky Wisconsin resident is the proud winner of a $15 million lottery jackpot this week, and appropriately enough, the ticket was purchased in a town called Luck.

According to officials, the $15.1-million jackpot was won on the state’s Megabucks game, and was sold at Wayne’s Food Plus in the 100 block of Butternut Avenue this week.

“What a great way to start 2023,” Lottery Director Cindy Polzin said in a statement. “We can’t wait to meet the lucky winner.”

Officials say that the jackpot is the largest awarded in the game since 2015, when a lucky winner took home a cool $22.2 million.

The Wisconsin-only game draws a total of six numbers, with players having a roughly 1-in-7,000,000 chance of taking home the jackpot.

Drawings take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The store that sold the winning ticket will take home $100,000, the maximum allowed under the state’s Retailer Performance Program initiative.

“We could not be happier for the winner,” manager Paul Wondra said. “They truly got lucky in Luck.”

