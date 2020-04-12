A Warm Easter Sunday

Clouds will increase through the day. It will be mild for Easter Sunday with temperatures approaching 60 degrees. If you look at the last five Easter Sundays in Boston, it will be one of the warmest, but not the warmest. Back on April 16, 2017 the temperature reached 86 degrees.

Our weather turns very busy during the day on tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorms are likely with damaging wind gusts possible. Thankfully the strongest winds shouldn’t mix down to the surface but gusts between 50 and 60 m.p.h. are possible with an occasional gust to 70 m.p.h. The potential exists for scattered power outages. Maybe sure you keep cellphones charged through the day Sunday going into Monday.

Dry weather will return Tuesday. The day looks pretty nice. Temperatures will reach the lower 60s. Cooler weather will follow for the end of the week with occasional showers. Temperatures gradually warm into the mid 50s by the weekend/next week.