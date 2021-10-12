Lakeville

A Woman Stopped to Comfort a Child After a Bad Car Crash. But Who Was She?

The Lakeville Fire Department said it is hoping to learn the woman's identity so firefighters can say thank you

By Marc Fortier

Lakeville Fire Department

Firefighters in a small Massachusetts town are hoping to learn the identity of a good Samaritan who stopped to comfort a 4-year-old girl following a serious car crash on Monday.

Lakeville fire officials said they responded to a serious single-vehicle crash on Route 140 south shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Monday. The car had left the highway and struck several trees.

The driver was ejected from the car and sustained significant injuries, they said. A 4-year-old girl who was a passenger in the car was properly restrained in a car seat and escaped serious injury.

Courtesy: Lakeville Fire Department

A passing motorist stopped to assist the crash victims before first responders arrived.

"The unknown woman cared for and comforted the young child until ambulance crews took over care," the Lakeville Fire Department said in a Facebook post. "The woman was able to calm the upset child and even had her smiling and laughing."

The fire department said it is hoping to learn the woman's identity so firefighters can say thank you.

The driver of the car was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, and their condition was not immediately known. The young girl was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

This article tagged under:

LakevilleMassachusettscrashgood SamaritanRoute 140
