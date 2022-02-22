Aaron Rodgers Instagram Post Has Fans Wondering About Retirement

Aaron Rodgers Insta post has fans guessing originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

We’re more than a week out from the Super Bowl, and there’s two weeks until free agency begins, so you know what that means一 it’s Read Into Social Media Post Season!

On the docket for Bears fans on Tuesday is a heartfelt message that Aaron Rodgers shared on Instagram late Monday night.

Rodgers went on to share photos of himself with reportedly former fiancée Shailene Woodley, head coach Matt LaFleur, and several teammates like Randall Cobb and David Bakhtiari.

“Here’s some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year,” Rodgers wrote in his Insta caption.

Given the nature of the post however, fans naturally started wondering if writing “last beautiful year” was Rodgers’ way of hinting that 2021 was in fact his last year in the NFL.

Read a bit more of his caption and the message of gratitude starts to sound more like a goodbye.

“To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football,” Rodgers wrote. “the [sic] friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys and cherish the memories we’ve made.”

Could this be a retirement message test run? Rodgers taking a moment to sit with the emotions of calling it a career to see how it feels? Maybe. You’d have to imagine that a legit retirement announcement would include more monumental Packers from his career, however. Any message without mentioning greats like Donald Driver, Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams feels incomplete.

Could it be that Rodgers was genuinely drunk on gratitude on Monday Night, and was bursting with so much emotion that the only way he could handle it was by posting a cheesy message to the world? Who knows?

The only thing we really know is that until Rodgers definitively declares his plans for 2022, fans across the globe will read between the lines of every single one of his messages.

