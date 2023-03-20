Abigail Zwerner, Virginia Teacher Shot by a Student, Describes Grueling Recovery: ‘Some Days I Can't Get Out of Bed'

Abigail Zwerner, the Virginia teacher who was seriously wounded when police say a 6-year-old student intentionally shot her during class, says her recovery remains grueling.

Zwerner, speaking publicly for the first time in an interview to air Tuesday on the "TODAY" show, said she faces "obstacles and challenges" following multiple surgeries after being shot in her left hand and upper chest.

Her occupational therapy appointments have also left her physically and mentally exhausted, she told "TODAY" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Police in Newport News, Virginia, say the shooting was not accidental.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.