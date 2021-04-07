Abused Dog Found Dead in Plastic Bag Near Lawrence School

Police are investigating after a severely abused dog was found dead in a plastic bag near a school in Lawrence, Massachusetts, last month.

A Lawrence police officer reportedly discovered the approximately 1-year-old Jack Russell Terrier-type dog along a frequented walking trail behind South Lawrence East Middle School on Crawford Street around 10:45 a.m. on March 17, the Animal Rescue League of Boston said.

The white and tan dog had been partially wrapped in a "pee pad" and placed in a black plastic bag. The animal rescue league said there was blood inside the bag and on the dog's body.

Officials do not believe the dog had been left in the area for very long. They said it appeared the animal suffered "extreme cruelty and abuse," leading to its death.

The animal rescue league said the dog's cause of death has been determined to be acute blood loss and multiple skull fractures. Extensive bruising on the body indicates the dog was also intermittently abused in the 36 hours leading up to its death.

No arrests have been made, but police are working to find the person who is responsible.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Lawrence Police Detective Carmen Poupora at (978) 794-5900, ext. 625 or ARL Law Enforcement at (617) 426-9170, ext. 110 or cruelty@arlboston.org.