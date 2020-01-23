Acclaimed Fenway Restaurant Sues Developer Over Lease Buyout

The owners of the shuttered Fenway restaurant Tapestry have sued the Boston developer Cabot Cabot & Forbes and their former landlord, saying they have yet to receive the portion of the $1.5 million they’re due for ending their lease early to clear out for a major new apartment complex.

The Cabot firm and the Los Angeles real estate investment firm CIM Group LLC are developing a 435-unit residential project in Fenway, including on the Kilmarnock Street property where Tapestry once operated. The project was approved by the Boston Planning and Development Agency last year.

Tapestry shut down in August, shortly after chef-owner Meghann Ward and her firm that operated the restaurant, The Gromit Group LLC, agreed to take the lease buyout offer from the Cabot firm and the restaurant’s landlord, a limited liability company affiliated with Cabot and CIM Group, according to the lawsuit.

