Acclaimed NY Chef George Mendes to Open New High-End Restaurant in Boston's Back Bay

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An acclaimed New York chef is going to be opening a brand new high-end restaurant in Boston.

Eater Boston is reporting (via The Boston Globe) that George Mendes is planning to open Amar at Raffles, a luxury condo and hotel development in the Back Bay, with the Globe saying that it will be a Portuguese dining spot that is located on the 17th floor of the Trinity Place complex. Mendes was behind the now-closed Aldea, a Michelin-starred Manhattan restaurant with Portuguese and Spanish influences that closed in 2020 after more than 10 years in operation.

If all goes as planned, Amar will open sometime this summer.

The address for Amar (and Raffles) is 40 Trinity Place, Boston, MA, 02116.