ACLU Files Lawsuit Against City of Boston Over Mass. and Cass Evictions

The ACLU of Massachusetts said it has filed a lawsuit against the City of Boston to protect "the legal rights and safety" of people being evicted from the "Mass. and Cass" area.
The lawsuit, filed Thursday on behalf of three homeless people, follows the recent evictions as part of the city's plan to address the situation in the area of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue.
“We can’t sweep or arrest our way out of the intersecting crises at Mass. and Cass,” said Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts. “This plan is harmful and unconstitutional because it forces people to disperse with no safe place to sleep, while disconnecting them from the medical care they are able to receive at Mass. and Cass. Indeed, it’s inconsistent with City assurances, public safety, and the law.”
The City of Boston officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
U.S. & World
More to come.