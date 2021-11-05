ACLU Files Lawsuit Against City of Boston Over Mass. and Cass Evictions

The ACLU of Massachusetts said it has filed a lawsuit against the City of Boston to protect "the legal rights and safety" of people being evicted from the "Mass. and Cass" area.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday on behalf of three homeless people, follows the recent evictions as part of the city's plan to address the situation in the area of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue.

BREAKING: ACLU of MA and law firm @WilmerHale filed lawsuit to protect legal rights and safety of people living unhoused near Mass & Cass. Lawsuit seeks to stop City of Boston from continuing to drive people out of area w/o viable alternative housing...https://t.co/61ghfCWano — ACLU Massachusetts (@ACLU_Mass) November 5, 2021

“We can’t sweep or arrest our way out of the intersecting crises at Mass. and Cass,” said Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts. “This plan is harmful and unconstitutional because it forces people to disperse with no safe place to sleep, while disconnecting them from the medical care they are able to receive at Mass. and Cass. Indeed, it’s inconsistent with City assurances, public safety, and the law.”

The City of Boston officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Our team spent three weeks talking to people at the encampments

