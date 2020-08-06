The number of active COVID-19 cases rose nearly 25% over the last week and has been steady or climbing for nearly a month while Massachusetts has settled into the third of four reopening phases and planned for the approaching school year.

There were 3,912 people isolated with confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, up from 3,141 people in isolation carrying the highly-contagious virus as of July 29, according to data released Wednesday by the Department of Public Health.

Between the report published July 29 and the report released Aug. 5, Massachusetts confirmed 2,275 new cases of COVID-19 -- almost 600 cases more than were confirmed the previous week. Over the same time period, 1,426 people recovered from their bouts with the illness and 78 people died with the virus.

When the state first began reporting the number of recoveries and of people under isolation on June 3, there were 7,012 people isolated with the virus. That number of active cases rose to 7,300 in the June 10 report and then fell until settling at 2,586 as of both July 8 and July 15. The number of active coronavirus cases has been climbing since.

Gov. Charlie Baker is stressing that everyone needs to continue taking precautions as the number of new cases begins to creep up.

Massachusetts Medical Society President Dr. David Rosman last week suggested taking a step back in the state's economic reopening.

On Sunday night, he called the numbers from the last few weeks "an unyielding upward trend." "Either (1) Phase 3 is too liberal or (2) people aren't doing what they should," Rosman tweeted, adding that residents must follow advice from the Baker administration to wear face coverings in public and to avoid large public gatherings.