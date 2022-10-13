gun violence

‘Active Shooting' Wounds Multiple People in North Carolina

Police advised area residents to stay in their homes as events unfolded

By Hannah Schoenbaum

Getty Images

Multiple people were wounded Thursday in what authorities described as an “active shooting” in a neighborhood in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe,” Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted.

The Raleigh Police Department said it was “on the scene of an active shooting” in a statement on Twitter, and advised residents in multiple neighborhoods to stay in their homes. A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

At least three people connected to the shooting were being treated Thursday evening at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh, but no other information was immediately available, hospital spokesperson Deb Laughery said.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

WRAL-TV reported that multiple police cars and an ambulance have responded to the scene, northeast of downtown Raleigh.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

gun violence
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us