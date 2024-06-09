New York City

Actor Wendell Pierce says he was denied New York apartment because of his race

Known for his work on "Suits" and "The Wire," the actor won a Tony Award for "Clybourne Park."

By NBC New York Staff

A Tony Award-winning actor with dozens of credits across television and film has drawn attention to housing discrimination in New York City.

Wendell Pierce, known for his roles in "The Wire," "Suits" and "Jack Ryan," posted on X last week, detailing his "righteous anger" over being denied an apartment in Harlem. Pierce, who is Black, said a white apartment owner turned down his application, despite having a high income and plenty of assets.

"Racism and bigots are real. There are those who will do anything to destroy life’s journey for Black folks. When you deny our personal experiences, you are as vile and despicable," part of his post read

Pierce said the incident happened last year, but he decided to talk about it now after a recent U.S. Court of Appeals panel restricted investors from dedicating grants for female Black-owned businesses.

"People always say 'what is institutionalized racism?' This is institutionalized racism -- where you find the technicalities in the law, the loopholes in the law. To use a credit system, to take someone who is doing quite well -- myself -- and being able to deny them an opportunity to get an apartment in Harlem," Pierce told NBC New York.

Pierce, who is currently on set filming in Georgia, said he could not recall the address or landlord of the building that turned down his application.

