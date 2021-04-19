Boston Business Journal

Adidas to Sponsor Boston Marathon Through 2030

By Gintautas Dumcius

Adidas re-upped its sponsorship of the Boston Marathon, agreeing to back the race through 2030.

Adidas, headquartered in Germany, has been the Marathon’s official sponsor since 1989, working with the nonprofit Boston Athletic Association. The footwear and apparel company has supported the Boston Athletic Association’s running events and other initiatives, such as the 5K, 10K and half-marathon since 1994.

“Adidas has supported all aspects of our organization, from mass participatory events to the B.A.A.’s running club and High Performance team,” Tom Grilk, president and CEO of the Boston Athletic Association, said in a statement. “Our collective missions align in the promotion of health and fitness, and this extension solidifies our combined commitment to the sport and running in the community.”

