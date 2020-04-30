Advisory Board to Give Update on Plans to Reopen Connecticut

Gov. Ned Lamont will get some early feedback from his Reopen Connecticut Advisory Board on Thursday.

The advisory board was set up to study how best to reopen segments of the state while keeping public health a top priority.

The co-chairs of that advisory board, former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, and Dr. Albert Ko, of the Yale School of Medicine, will join Lamont at a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Lamont said he would be hearing from the board and that he hoped they could begin talking about possibly allowing some businesses to reopen.

"It does make sense to me - rather than essential and non-essential - let's think about all those Main Street businesses that we think we can open up safely. The retail store on Main Street, the toy store in Middletown, the shoe store, makes some sense if we can do that in an appropriate way."

Those businesses would be places that could adequately enforce measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing, Lamont said.

Appearing on MSNBC's "All In With Chris Hayes" on Tuesday, Lamont said those changes could happen in the next couple of weeks.

One of the key pieces of data that will guide any attempts to reopen businesses, will be the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. Lamont has said he will follow the national guidelines which suggest states see at least 14 days of a decrease in hospitalizations. Connecticut has seen seven straight days of net coronavirus hospitalizations as of Wednesday.

The governor has set May 20 as the earliest date schools and some non-essential businesses could reopen. He said he would listen to his advisory board's recommendations before making any decisions on pushing that to a later date.

Last week, Indra Nooyi suggested any reopening of segments of the economy in Connecticut would likely begin slowly in June and could be staggered throughout the remainder of the year.

You can watch the governor's news conference above in this article when it happens Thursday at 4 p.m.