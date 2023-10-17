Aer Lingus extends nonstop service from Connecticut to Ireland

Aer Lingus has extended the schedule for nonstop service from Bradley International Airport to Dublin, Ireland to offer almost year-round service, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority.

The new schedule has been expanded to include:

Daily flights through Oct. 26

Three weekly flights from Oct. 28 through Jan. 5, 2024

There will be no flights from Jan. 6, 2024, through March 12, 2024

Three weekly flights between March 13, 2024, and March 28, 2024

Daily flights from March 30, 2024, through October 2024

“The extension of our nonstop Bradley International Airport to Dublin service reflects Aer Lingus’ commitment to our North American expansion, as we grow the number of transatlantic routes from our Dublin hub. The route is Bradley’s only direct service to Europe and continues to perform well, reflecting Aer Lingus’ ability to connect North American customers not only with Ireland, but onwards to Europe,” Reid Moody, Aer Lingus’ chief strategy and planning officer, said in a statement.

The Connecticut Airport Authority said the Bradley International to Dublin route offers customers connections to up to 28 airports in the United Kingdom and Europe, including London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Vienna, Madrid, Barcelona, Rome, Prague and more.

For tickets and information on flight schedules and fares, visit aerlingus.com.