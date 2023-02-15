AI Poses Opportunities, as Well as Threats, to Tripadvisor's Business

The CEO of Tripadvisor Inc. sees generative AI — the kind of software that's received outsized attention ever since the launch of ChatGPT — as a double-edged sword.
On one hand, the company has a vast amount of first-party data on travel thanks to more than 1 billion reviews, and AI could be a big help in answering customers' questions much faster than combing through hundreds of reviews.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal