Boston Business Journal

AI Poses Opportunities, as Well as Threats, to Tripadvisor's Business

By Lucia Maffei

TRIPADVISOR EARNS
Bloomberg via Getty Images

The CEO of Tripadvisor Inc. sees generative AI — the kind of software that's received outsized attention ever since the launch of ChatGPT — as a double-edged sword.

On one hand, the company has a vast amount of first-party data on travel thanks to more than 1 billion reviews, and AI could be a big help in answering customers' questions much faster than combing through hundreds of reviews.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us