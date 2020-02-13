Airline Passenger Films Man Punching Her Economy Seat After She Reclines

An airline passenger's video of a man punching the back of her seat sparked an online debate: Is it OK to recline when sitting in economy?

Wendi Williams said on Twitter that she was on an American Airlines flight from New Orleans to Charlotte, North Carolina, when she decided to put her seat in the recline position.

The man behind her responded by repeatedly punching her seat, she wrote.

In a statement obtained by NBC News, American Airlines said a team was "looking into the issue.”

