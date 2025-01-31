Philadelphia

Small plane crashes in Philadelphia, according to sources

By Emily Rose Grassi

Multiple sources have confirmed that a small plane crashed in Northeast Philadelphia near the Roosevelt Mall on Friday.

Léelo en español aquí

The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue.

NBC Philadelphia has crews heading to the scene.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management took to social media to alert residents in the area that roads are closed near the mall.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
