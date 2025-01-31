Multiple sources have confirmed that a small plane crashed in Northeast Philadelphia near the Roosevelt Mall on Friday.

Léelo en español aquí

The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue.

NBC Philadelphia has crews heading to the scene.

Major incident near Cottman and Bustelton Avenues in Northeast Philadelphia across from Roosevelt Mall. Roads closed in area including parts of Roosevelt Boulevard. Avoid area. @PhillyFireDept @PhillyPolice pic.twitter.com/6OSNNs4eCD — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) January 31, 2025

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management took to social media to alert residents in the area that roads are closed near the mall.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.