Al Horford, Grant Williams to Miss Celtics-Warriors, Enter Health and Safety Protocols

Horford, Williams to miss Celtics-Warriors, enter health and safety protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A couple players will be forced to miss Friday night's game between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors at TD Garden because they've entered the NBA's health and safety protocols.

COVID-19 is still very much a part of our everyday lives and sports leagues across the nation are dealing with an uptick in cases recently.

The Celtics announced Friday morning that Al Horford and Grant Williams are in the health and safety protocols. Jabari Parker entered the health and safety protocol Thursday after not practicing.

The Warriors announced Friday morning that Jordan Poole has entered the health and safety protocols.

Golden State enters this game tied for the best record in the league at 23-5 and superstar guard Stephen Curry playing at an MVP level. It will be one of two meetings between the Warriors and Celtics during the regular season.

Tip-off for Celtics-Warriors is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, with pregame beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.