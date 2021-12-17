celtics

Al Horford, Grant Williams to Miss Celtics-Warriors, Enter Health and Safety Protocols

By Nick Goss

Horford, Williams to miss Celtics-Warriors, enter health and safety protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

A couple players will be forced to miss Friday night's game between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors at TD Garden because they've entered the NBA's health and safety protocols.

COVID-19 is still very much a part of our everyday lives and sports leagues across the nation are dealing with an uptick in cases recently

U.S. & World

covid-19 testing 51 mins ago

CDC Endorses ‘Test-to-Stay' Policy to Keep Kids in School

Joe Manchin 10 hours ago

Joe Manchin's Child Tax Credit Stance Draws Criticism Back Home

The Celtics announced Friday morning that Al Horford and Grant Williams are in the health and safety protocols. Jabari Parker entered the health and safety protocol Thursday after not practicing.

The Warriors announced Friday morning that Jordan Poole has entered the health and safety protocols.

Golden State enters this game tied for the best record in the league at 23-5 and superstar guard Stephen Curry playing at an MVP level. It will be one of two meetings between the Warriors and Celtics during the regular season.

Tip-off for Celtics-Warriors is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, with pregame beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

celtics
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us