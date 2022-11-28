celtics

Al Horford Out, Jaylen Brown Questionable for Celtics Vs. Hornets

By Darren Hartwell

Celtics injuries: Horford out, Jaylen Brown questionable vs. Hornets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will have another chance to prove they can win shorthanded Monday night at TD Garden.

Al Horford is listed as out for Boston's home matchup with the Charlotte Hornets due to low back stiffness, while Jaylen Brown is questionable due to neck stiffness, the team announced Monday afternoon.

Jayson Tatum isn't on the Celtics' injury report, however, which means he'll return to action after missing Sunday's win over the Washington Wizards due to an ankle sprain.

Horford's absence isn't surprising, as the 36-year-old has routinely sat out the second night of back-to-backs this season. Brown grabbed his neck in pain at a few points during Sunday's game, so it's possible he sits out as well.

Forsberg: How Smart and Jaylen have gone from headlocks to harmony

Injuries haven't slowed down the Celtics one bit this season, in part thanks to a turbo-charged bench. Boston's reserves boast a plus-4.2 net rating this season (second-best in the NBA) and played a key role in Sunday's victory, with Malcolm Brogdon (17 points), Sam Hauser (14 points) and Luke Kornet (12 points) all hitting double digits.

The Celtics' depth is a big reason why they own the NBA's best record at 16-4, and it's afforded them the luxury of erring on the side of caution with their star players and veterans like Horford.

Coverage of Celtics-Hornets begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston, with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m.

