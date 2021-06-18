Al Horford Reacts to Celtics Trade on Instagram, Notes ‘Unfinished Business'

Horford reacts to Celtics trade on Instagram, notes 'unfinished business' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Al Horford is back with the Boston Celtics, and he seems pretty happy about it.

The Oklahoma City Thunder center was traded Friday, along with center Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick, to the Celtics in exchange for point guard Kemba Walker, a 2021 first-round pick (No. 16 overall) and a 2025 second-round pick.

Horford reacted to the trade on social media with the following Instagram post, which notes that he has "Unfinished Business" in Boston.

He also retweeted Friday morning a tweet posted in 2016 soon after he signed with the Celtics as a free agent:

Celtic Pride!!!!!! 🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀 — Al Horford (@Al_Horford) July 2, 2016

Horford played for the Celtics from 2016-17 through 2018-19 before leaving to join the Philadelphia 76ers as a free agent in July of 2019. The Celtics were a very good team with Horford and made the Eastern Conference Finals twice in his three seasons in Boston.

His on-court production, and leadership on and off the floor will certainly help the Celtics during the upcoming 2021-22 season.