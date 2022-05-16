Al Horford's Message to Celtics After Game 7 Win Over Bucks Was Spot-On

Horford's locker room message to Celtics after Game 7 win was spot-on originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

For all of their success over the last few months, the Boston Celtics are still a relatively young team, with only two players over age 28.

One of those two players is Al Horford, whose veteran presence is a big reason why the Celtics are in the Eastern Conference Finals after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 on Sunday.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Horford's production fell off over the final three games of the East semifinals after he exploded for 30 points in Game 4. But the 35-year-old still provided valuable leadership to help keep the team in the right mindset, and that leadership was on display Sunday night after Boston's Game 7 victory.

Here was Horford's message to the team in the locker room after its 109-81 win:

We got it done ✅ pic.twitter.com/BTYREkcf0x — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 15, 2022

"We kept the lead and we stayed with it, and it took us Game 7," Horford said with his son, Ean, on his lap.

"Remember, Coach (Ime Udoka) kept saying, 'We've got to keep going.' (The Bucks) kept making runs, they kept getting in it all series. And today, when it mattered most, we got it done. So, good job fellas."

Horford's message definitely rings true. The Celtics had their hands full with a battle-tested Bucks team that made several runs throughout the series and overcame a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to win Game 5 on the road.

Some teams would have folded after such a crushing loss, but the C's showed impressive resolve by taking Game 6 in Milwaukee. They struggled offensively in the first half of Game 7 but again were unfazed, exploding for 61 second-half points while hitting several clutch 3-pointers to thwart any chance of a Bucks comeback.

The Celtics displayed impressive mental toughness throughout the series, and that mentality starts with their elder statesman, who in Kendrick Perkins' mind deserves the "game ball" for the series.

Tatum and Brown both came to play, Grant Williams had the game of his life, Udoka coached his ass off… but the game ball of the series goes to Big Al Horford!!! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 15, 2022

There's no time to rest on laurels, however, as Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals kicks off Tuesday night in Miami. NBC Sports Boston's coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with "Celtics Pregame Live" ahead of the 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff.