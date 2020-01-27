Alabama Dock Fire: Fire Chief Confirms Deaths, 35 Boats Destroyed

A fire chief in Alabama is confirming fatalities in a massive fire at a boat dock.
Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus isn't saying how many people have died. Earlier, he said seven people were hospitalized and seven others were missing after a fire destroyed at least 35 boats docked in Jackson County Park.
Crews were called to the fire at about 12:30 a.m. on Monday. The chief said most of the vessels were houseboats.
U.S. & World
The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency says firefighting and rescue operations have been taking place on land and in the water.
The park on the Tennessee River includes a boat ramp, a dock and a restaurant, and offers boat rentals, according to Jackson County's government website.
CORRECTION (Jan. 27, 2020, 8:24 a.m. ET): An earlier version of this story misspelled Gene Necklaus' surname.