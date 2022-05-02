Alabama Public Health Worker Killed by Pack of Dogs While Investigating Another Attack

An employee of the Alabama Department of Public Health was killed by a pack of dogs in the northwestern part of the state last week as she was responding to a report about another attack involving the same dogs earlier in the week, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Friday on Facebook.

Deputies responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a rural area outside Red Bay, near the Mississippi line, found the body of Jacqueline Summer Beard inside, according to the Facebook post. AL.com reported that Beard was a 58-year-old environmental supervisor and a longtime employee of the Public Health Department.

Beard is believed to have been trying to contact the dog's owner — whom the sheriff's office identified as Brandy Dowdy, 39 — when the dogs killed her, the sheriff's office said.

Dowdy was charged with manslaughter and is being held without bail, public records show.

