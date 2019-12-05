Morissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Turns 25 With Broadway Musical, Tour

Alanis Morissette’s breakthrough album “Jagged Little Pill” is celebrating its 25th birthday on Broadway.

The rock musical, set to open Thursday night at Broadhurst Theatre, features the Canadian singer's most iconic hits, including “Ironic,” "You Oughta Know” and “Hand in My Pocket,” plus two new songs she wrote for the show. Morissette's powerful lyrics highlight a suburban family’s struggle with addiction, gender and sex as they harbor secrets while trying to maintain a seemingly perfect image.

The show was written by Diablo Cody and directed by Diane Paulus. It stars actors Elizabeth Stanley, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Sean Allan Krill, Celia Gooding and Kathryn Gallagher.

Morissette is also hitting the road in 2020 with singer Liz Phair and rock band Garbage to commemorate the album’s anniversary.

“Going on tour next summer with special guests @garbage and @PhizLair to celebrate 25 years of jagged little pill and the last 25 years of music,” she said Wednesday on Twitter.

The 31-stop tour starts in June on the west coast, stopping at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, before heading south, up the east coast and back around to the Midwest. It ends in Nashville on July 25. Tickets go on sale on Dec. 13.

“Jagged Little Pill” was released in 1995 to worldwide acclaim. It topped the charts in 13 countries and won five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Rock Song for “You Oughta Know.”

Morissette’s next album, “Such Pretty Forks in the Road,” is set to be released in May.