Alchemy to Be Reborn in Former Gaslight Space at MarketStreet Lynnfield

A popular Cape Ann restaurant that shut down a few years ago is returning to a new space in the northern suburbs of Boston.

According to a post within the jobs section of bostonchefs.com, Alchemy, which had been located in Gloucester until 2016, will be reopening in the former Gaslight space at MarketStreet Lynnfield, with the post saying that "Alchemy was the first restaurant that the Serenitee Restaurant Group opened and it was beloved by the community in which it first came to life. Due to popular demand (and their desire to see the concept come to life once again), they'll be launching the new and improved Alchemy in Lynnfield next year." Alchemy, which had been located on Duncan Street in Gloucester for approximately 12 years, was known in part for its New American fare and small plates along with its craft cocktails.

The Serenitee Restaurant Group also includes such restaurants as 15 Walnut in Hamilton, Cala's Restaurant in Manchester, Hale Street Tavern in Beverly Farms, Maggie's Farm in Middleton, Opus in Salem, The Spot in Georgetown and Winchester, and Minglewood Harborside and Taj in Gloucester.

Gaslight announced the closure of its MarketStreet Lynnfield outlet this summer; the original location in Boston's South End remains in operation.

Marc Hurwitz

