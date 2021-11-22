red sox

Alex Cora to Remain With Red Sox Through 2024 as Team Picks Up His Options

By Nick Goss

Cora to remain in Boston through at least 2024 as Red Sox pick up his options originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Alex Cora is staying with the Boston Red Sox for the foreseeable future.

The Red Sox announced Monday that the veteran manager's options for the 2023 and 2024 seasons have been exercised.

U.S. & World

Wisconsin 4 hours ago

Witness Describes ‘People Flying' as SUV Plowed Into Wisconsin Christmas Parade

holiday shopping 4 hours ago

Target Says Stores Will Now Always Stay Closed on Thanksgiving

Cora had a tremendous impact on the Red Sox exceeding expectations this past season -- going from a last-place finish in 2020 to the American League Championships Series in 2021.

Tomase: Five small-market trade targets for Red Sox to consider

He's not only a good manager in regards to in-game decisions and tactics, he also connects very well with the players and consistently maximizes their production.

Cora has managed the Red Sox for three seasons, 2018-19 and 2021. He helped guide the team to 108 wins and a World Series title in 2018. Cora has a 284-202 regular season record and a 17-8 postseason record in this job.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

red soxAlex Cora
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us