Alex Cora to Remain With Red Sox Through 2024 as Team Picks Up His Options

Alex Cora is staying with the Boston Red Sox for the foreseeable future.

The Red Sox announced Monday that the veteran manager's options for the 2023 and 2024 seasons have been exercised.

Cora had a tremendous impact on the Red Sox exceeding expectations this past season -- going from a last-place finish in 2020 to the American League Championships Series in 2021.

He's not only a good manager in regards to in-game decisions and tactics, he also connects very well with the players and consistently maximizes their production.

Cora has managed the Red Sox for three seasons, 2018-19 and 2021. He helped guide the team to 108 wins and a World Series title in 2018. Cora has a 284-202 regular season record and a 17-8 postseason record in this job.