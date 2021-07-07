Alex Cora Unhappy With Double Play Call in Loss to Angels

Cora unhappy with double play call in loss to Angels originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A controversial call in the sixth inning of Wednesday's Boston Red Sox-Los Angeles Angels series finale may have been the difference-maker in the game's outcome.

The Red Sox were down 4-3 with runners on first and second when Christian Vazquez hit a grounder to Angels second baseman David Fletcher, who tossed it to shortstop Jose Iglesias to start a double play. Iglesias forced Christian Arroyo out at second, but he appeared to miss the bag leading to Arroyo protesting the play and manager Alex Cora challenging the call.

Nevertheless, the umpiring crew stuck with Arroyo and Vazquez being out to end the inning.

Cora wasn't pleased with the call, which could have changed the course of the Red Sox 5-4 defeat.

“There’s no more neighborhood play,” Cora said after the game. “I know he’s good at short, he makes great plays and has some great footwork but the angles that I saw, I didn’t agree with (second base umpire Alfonso Marquez). Obviously, he’s closer than me. It was going to be second and third and two outs. I didn’t agree with the call but he’s closer than me, so he had a better view.”

Arroyo, unlike Cora, was close to the play and agrees with what his manager saw.

“From my angle, I was close to it, it didn’t look like he got it,” Arroyo said. “That’s a big point in the game. What am I supposed to do? If I see something that can give us a chance to keep the inning rolling, then why would I not say something?”

It was a frustrating day all around for Boston. The Angels blooped their way to an early lead against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and didn't look back, benefitting from Shohei Ohtani's 32nd homer of the year and two homers from slugger Jared Walsh.

The Red Sox have an off day Thursday before starting a three-game series vs. the Philadelphia Phillies Friday at Fenway Park.