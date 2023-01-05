All About Red Sox Star Rafael Devers With Stats and Contract Info

Get to know Rafael Devers: Stats, contract and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Rafael Devers Calcaño was signed by the Boston Red Sox as an international free agent in August 2013. Since arriving in the big leagues as a 20-year-old rookie in 2017, Devers has become one of the more feared left-handed hitters in the American League.
Get to know more about Devers, a third baseman who has hit more than 30 homers and driven in more than 110 runs in each of his last two full seasons:
Rafael Devers' bio
- Height: 6-foot-0
- Weight: 240 pounds
- Birthdate: October 24, 1996
- Birthplace: Sanchez, Dominican Republic
- College: None
- MLB experience: 5 years
- Position: Third base
- Jersey number: 11
Rafael Devers' career MLB stats
Here are some of Rafael Devers' notable career achievements and statistics:
- 2018 World Series champion
- 2021 American League All-Star
- 2021 American League Silver Slugger
- 2021 All-MLB Second Team
- May 2019 American League Player of the Month
- One-time American League Player of the Week (August 18, 2019)
- American League leader, doubles (54, 2019)
- Major League leader, total bases (359, 2019)
- Career totals (through 2021 season):
- 548 games played
- .279 batting average
- 112 home runs
- 367 runs batted in
- .338 on-base percentage
- .509 slugging percentage
- 21 stolen bases
Here are Rafael Devers' contract details with the Red Sox
Devers and the Red Sox agreed to an 11-year, $331 million contract extension on Jan. 4, 2023, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Devers had recently agreed to a one-year, $17.5 million deal for the 2023 season to avoid arbitration.
His new contract extension will supersede that deal and run through the 2033 season.
Through five major league seasons, Devers has earned more than $19.2 million.
Meet Rafael Devers' family
Rafael's cousin, Jose Devers, is a middle infielder for the Miami Marlins.