All About Red Sox Star Rafael Devers With Stats and Contract Info

Rafael Devers Calcaño was signed by the Boston Red Sox as an international free agent in August 2013. Since arriving in the big leagues as a 20-year-old rookie in 2017, Devers has become one of the more feared left-handed hitters in the American League.

Get to know more about Devers, a third baseman who has hit more than 30 homers and driven in more than 110 runs in each of his last two full seasons:

Rafael Devers' bio

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 240 pounds

Birthdate: October 24, 1996

Birthplace: Sanchez, Dominican Republic

College: None

MLB experience: 5 years

Position: Third base

Jersey number: 11

Rafael Devers' career MLB stats

Here are some of Rafael Devers' notable career achievements and statistics:

2018 World Series champion

2021 American League All-Star

2021 American League Silver Slugger

2021 All-MLB Second Team

May 2019 American League Player of the Month

One-time American League Player of the Week (August 18, 2019)

American League leader, doubles (54, 2019)

Major League leader, total bases (359, 2019)

Career totals (through 2021 season): 548 games played .279 batting average 112 home runs 367 runs batted in .338 on-base percentage .509 slugging percentage 21 stolen bases



Here are Rafael Devers' contract details with the Red Sox

Devers and the Red Sox agreed to an 11-year, $331 million contract extension on Jan. 4, 2023, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Devers had recently agreed to a one-year, $17.5 million deal for the 2023 season to avoid arbitration.

His new contract extension will supersede that deal and run through the 2033 season.

Through five major league seasons, Devers has earned more than $19.2 million.

Meet Rafael Devers' family

Rafael's cousin, Jose Devers, is a middle infielder for the Miami Marlins.