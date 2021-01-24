Tom Brady Headed to His 10th Super Bowl After Leading Buccaneers Over Packers in NFC Championship

Tom Brady is headed to his 10th Super Bowl.

In his first season with Tampa Bay, the 43-year-old quarterback led the Buccaneers past Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's NFC championship game at Lambeau Field.

The 31-26 win gives the Bucs their first Super Bowl berth since their 2002 championship season.

Brady now joins Kurt Warner, Peyton Manning and Craig Morton as the only quarterbacks to lead two separate franchises to a Super Bowl.

Tom Brady is going to his 10th Super Bowl. — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) January 24, 2021

Brady already won six Super Bowls and played in nine total with the Patriots.

Super Bowl LV is Sunday, Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the home of the Buccaneers.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

Earlier version of story:

For as much as Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have accomplished in their Hall of Fame-caliber careers, they’ve rarely faced off on the field.

Never have they met with so much at stake.

When Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers (14-3) host Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-5) in the NFC championship game Sunday, it will be just the fourth time they’ve squared off as starting quarterbacks, and first in the playoffs.

“I remember when I heard the news about him coming to the NFC, I thought this was a real possibility,” Rodgers said. “I’m excited about the opportunity to play against him one more time.”

The Bucs trounced the Packers 38-10 in Tampa on Oct. 18. They met two other times during Brady’s tenure in New England, with the Packers winning 26-21 at Green Bay in 2014 and the Patriots winning 31-17 in Foxborough four years later.

Both understand all eyes will be on them Sunday. Kurt Warner, the Hall of Fame quarterback and NFL Network analyst, said that’s just human nature.

“When I played, I always knew who was on the other sideline,” Warner said. “I always said when I went into these matchups, at the end of the day, I know if we’re going to win this game, I’ve got to outperform that guy. I’ve got to be better than the quarterback on the other side.”

Brady, 43, has helped the Bucs earn a franchise-record seven straight road wins. A win at Lambeau Field clinches their first Super Bowl berth since their 2002 championship season.

“This is one of the coolest stadiums in the league to play in,” Brady said. “I know they’re excited, we’ll be excited, and it will make for a great football game.”

Rob starts off with a startling confession about a beloved sports hero, but really you want to see the cute baby panda towards the end

Brady is trying to join Warner, Peyton Manning and Craig Morton as the only quarterbacks to lead two separate franchises to a Super Bowl. He already won six Super Bowls and played in nine total with the Patriots.

Green Bay is making its fourth NFC championship game appearance in the past seven seasons, but Rodgers hasn’t reached a Super Bowl since leading the Packers to a title in the 2010 season. Warner said the postseason weighs heavily on where players stack up in history.

“That’s why Tom is the GOAT (greatest of all time),” Warner said. “It’s why Joe Montana is up there and guys who’ve been there numerous times — the John Elways — and everyone else kind of gets knocked down a notch. Even though they’re been great in the regular season, there’s a combination of the two that I think weighs heavily.”

Police have arrested a man for allegedly breaking into the Brookline mansion of Tom BRady and Gisele Bundchen.

Simply put, Rodgers needs this victory more than Brady.

“He plays in one Super Bowl, I think there will be something about that that just doesn’t sit right with anybody,” Warner said. “It doesn’t sit right with any of us who love this game and know how great he’s been. It just doesn’t seem to fit.”

This may be the best remaining chance for the 37-year-old Rodgers at that elusive second Super Bowl berth.

“It’s been a while since he was last a world champion,” CBS Sports analyst and 2002 NFL MVP Rich Gannon said. “I think that would certainly cement his legacy as one of the greatest to ever play the game in my opinion. Not that he needs it, but I’m just telling you that’s probably how he’s wired.”