Florida

Florida’s Alleged ‘Pillowcase Rapist’ Arrested, Accused in Dozens of Sex Assaults

Robert Koehler, 60, was taken into custody near his home in Palm Bay this weekend

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Police have arrested a man they say was involved in dozens of attacks on women in South Florida during the 1980s.

The Miami Herald reported 60-year-old Robert Koehler was taken into custody near his home in Palm Bay over the weekend on an out of county warrant. He was being held in a Brevard County jail while awaiting transfer to Miami-Dade for charges.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed the arrest, but wouldn't share any information on what led them to Koehler.

U.S. & World

impeachment 4 hours ago

Trump Lawyers Lay Out Defense: Abuse of Power Is Not Impeachable

Virginia 6 hours ago

Thousands Rally in Richmond for Gun Rights

Koehler is accused of being the “Pillowcase Rapist,” a criminal who was known for covering his face with items like towels or shirts and attacking at least 44 women between Miami and Deerfield Beach over a nearly five-year period.

An Associated Press article from March 1986 called the suspect "the most hunted man in South Florida history."

The first reported attack was on a 24-year-old secretary in May 1981, the AP reported. One of the last reported victims was a half-blind 82-year-old widow.

The suspect "attacked young career women, usually entering houses or apartments through unlocked doors or windows and using a knife to terrify them into submission," the article said.

Koehler was convicted of sexual battery in Palm Beach County in 1991 and had to register as a sex offender, records showed.

This article tagged under:

Floridacold case
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us