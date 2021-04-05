Allen

Texas Family of 6 Killed in Apparent Mass Murder-Suicide: Police

An investigation is ongoing into the deaths of six family members inside an Allen home

By Frank Heinz

allen police car outside home
NBC 5 News

Officers were asked to perform a welfare check at about 1 a.m. at a home on the 1500 block of Pine Bluff Drive. When officers entered the residence, they discovered the bodies of six people.

The names and ages of the victims have not been confirmed, but police said they included a grandparent, two parents and three children.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"It looks like two teenage sons entered into an agreement that they were going to commit suicide and that they were going to take their family members with them," Allen Police Sgt. Jon Felty told KRLD-AM Monday morning.

U.S. & World

George Floyd 13 hours ago

Chauvin Trial: ER Doctor Who Pronounced Floyd Dead Says Lack of Oxygen Was ‘Likely' Cause

coronavirus vaccine 5 hours ago

FBI Warns Against Fake Coronavirus Vaccination Cards Being Sold Online

It has not been confirmed when the deaths took place.

Felty said there is no threat to the neighborhood and that there were no problems reported at the home, KRLD reported.

The family, Felty said, apparently emigrated from Bangladesh.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

Allen
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us