Boston Business Journal

Allyship in the Wake of Roe: 6 Actions Employers Can Take Right Now

By Colette A.M. Phillips and Evelyn Murphy

Getty Images

The U.S. Supreme Court’s radical and dangerous decision last week to overturn Roe v. Wade and upend a half century of protecting a women’s reproductive freedom has left many women — and men — angry and upset. As if we hadn’t seen enough evidence, it is now clear that the highest court in the land has become largely motivated by politics and religion, with, if Clarence Thomas’s concurrence is to be believed, no end in sight of judicial overreach.

As awful as the decision was, if you’re an employer, you’re not powerless. In fact, you may be our best chance to reverse it and set us on a better path.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us