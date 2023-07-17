Alnylam touts promise of Alzheimer's drug based on early-stage study

Cambridge drugmaker Alnylam Pharmaceuticals said Monday that in a small study of 20 patients with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, a new experimental drug reduced levels of two proteins that may worsen the disease.
For Alnylam, which has pioneered the development and commercialization of so-called RNA interference drugs, it’s the first such drug to successfully bring about a decline of potentially disease-causing proteins in the human brain.
