Al Roker is home from the hospital just in time for Thanksgiving dinner.

The TODAY weatherman shared the uplifting news on Instagram on Nov. 24 that he is out of the hospital after an issue with blood clots in his leg and lungs. He even got to watch a little bit of the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, where he has been a fixture for nearly 30 years.

"All right, this is my version of a Thanksgiving Day parade — getting to leave the hospital," Al said in a video showing him walking to the hospital exit. "Time to blow this taco stand. Woo-hoo!"

Al, 68, previously shared on Instagram on Nov. 18 that he was in the hospital with a blood clot in his leg that sent some blood clots into his lungs. He was grateful to be able to return to his family for the holiday on Thursday.

"So much to be #thankful for on the #thanksgiving day," he wrote on Instagram. "Leaving the hospital and home for #thanksgivingdinner."

Al’s wife, Deborah Roberts, also shared her joy at his return home.

"Thankful beyond words. Grateful for all the support and well wishes. #thanksgiving #miracle #gratefulheart," she wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of Al petting their dog.

The TODAY family also gave thanks for the news.

“Yasss!! Now we are especially thankful for you too!!!” TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager commented on Instagram. “And all those doctors and nurses who took care of our dear one!”

"Whohooo!!!!!" TODAY's Dylan Dreyer, who filled in for Al at the parade, commented.

Al even got a chance to watch a little bit of the parade on television, giving a thumbs-up to the hosting job by TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

"Back home in time to catch a little bit of the #macysthanksgivingdayparade Missing being next to @savannahguthrie and @hodakotb," he wrote on Instagram.

Savannah and Hoda sent their well wishes to Al during the broadcast, and fans of the parade noted how it just wasn't the same this year without Al's smiling face wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.

After Thursday's great news, there's a good chance he'll be back battling the butter guy on Thanksgiving before you know it.

