Althea to open in the former Dial space in Cambridge's Central Square

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last month it was reported that a restaurant on the ground floor of a boutique hotel in Cambridge had shut down, and now we have learned that a new dining spot from the husband-and-wife team behind a nearby Italian restaurant will be moving into the space.

According to an article from Boston Magazine, Althea is going to be opening in Central Square, taking over the ground-floor space space within 907 Main that had been home to The Dial. The article mentions that Greg Reeves and Shauna Reyburn of Vialé on Mass. Ave. will be running the place, which will focus on creative American fare using locally sourced and "thoughtfully sourced" ingredients. If all goes as planned, Althea will open in April, and it will include a raw bar, patio, and live music.

[Earlier Article]

The Dial and the Blue Owl at 907 Main in Cambridge's Central Square Have Closed; Future of Places Unknown

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)